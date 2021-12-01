Lafayette man jailed on suspicion of having child pornography

Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
Lafayette Police Department
Lafayette Police Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led Lafayette police to serve a warrant at 2200 Shasta Drive, which resulted in the arrest of Allen Howard, according to police.

Police booked Allen, 49, into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of possessing child pornography, according to police.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette man jailed on suspicion of having child pornography

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories