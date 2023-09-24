Lafayette man killed in the 1100 block of North 12th Street; one man jailed

Fifty-seven-year-old George Derment Jr. died after a shooting about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in the 1100 block of North 12th Street. The suspect, Wallace Smith III, 43, of Lafayette, was arrested immediately after the shooting on suspicion of murder, according to Lafayette police.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As many as 10 gunshots pierced the early morning stillness Saturday in the 1100 block of North 12th Street, and when the shooting was done, George Derment Jr. lie motionless and near death inside his car, according to police and witnesses.

“About 10 shots. I heard 10,” Scott VanNess said Sunday, explaining he was out at 1:15 a.m. Saturday and was near the shooting. “I didn’t hear any arguing or nothing. I was in the middle of the alley and all of sudden I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”

Neighbors who live near the scene said they heard the shots, too.

"I hear one shot. I didn’t think anything of it," one neighbor said. "Then you hear just a whole bunch of them — gunshots."

Another neighbor confirmed she heard between eight and 10 shots, that were then followed by a swarm of police coming to the scene from the north and the south.

The second neighbor said Derment was in a southbound car parked in the middle of the 1100 block of North 12th Street, and the suspect, Wallace Smith III, was in a car parked northbound, blocking the alley and nearly in front of Smith's house.

Police said they found a man wounded in the car, and Tippecanoe County Coroner identified the victim as Derment. His autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The second neighbor said police swarmed the scene seconds after the shooting, and had the suspect, Wallace Smith III, 43, of Lafayette, arrested.

“I seen Mr. Smith standing between the cars, and the police, of course, were out yelling at him to get down,” the neighbor said. "He immediately put his hands up.”

Police got the Derment out of his car and started trying to save his life, according to one neighbor.

“I just looked out my bedroom window and just seen the guy’s body on the ground,” the neighbor said.

Another neighbor said they worked on Derment for 15 or 20 minutes before giving up. Initially, she overheard the police saying Derment had a faint pulse.

Police said the shooting was the result of an altercation between Smith and Derment. They did not elaborate.

The neighbors and VanNess did not hear any shouting or arguing.

“I heard nothing,” one of the neighbors said. “There was not a soul on the street.”

“I was just out on my porch. I no sooner got in, sat down and all it all went off,” neighbor said, adding that she didn't even see the cars stopped at the alley at Smith's house.

“It was like they pulled up next to each other and that was that. It was that quick,” the neighbor said.

Smith's neighbors seemed surprised that he was involved in the shooting.

“That guy is always quiet,” one neighbor said of Smith. “He’s nice.”

“He’s always been quiet," another neighbor said. "He’s always been respectful. If he’s outside, he’ll always say, ‘Hi.’

“Never bothered anybody that I knew of.”

Meanwhile, Smith is incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond awaiting a hearing and charges.

This story will be updated Monday.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Man killed in the 1100 block of North 12th Street; one man jailed