Lafayette man is labeled tier two sex offender

Apr. 11—LIMA — A Lafayette man entered guilty pleas to third- and fifth-degree felony charges Tuesday in exchange for the state's dismissal of the illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony.

Bradden Crumrine, 20, was indicted in May of 2022 by a grand jury. The indictment alleges the Lafayette man on or about Dec. 19, 2021, took photos of a 15-year-old in a state of nudity for the purpose of sexual gratification. Crumrine then attempted to destroy or conceal the photos when questioned by law enforcement officials.

He faces a maximum of up to four years in prison when he is sentenced May 15 after pleading guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges of tampering with evidence, a felony of the third degree, and voyeurism, a fifth-degree felony.

Crumrine will be labeled a tier two sex offender and as such will be required to register annually with local officials for the next 15 years.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser presided over Tuesday's hearing, which was held in the courtroom of Judge Jeffrey Reed.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered.