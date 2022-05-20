Lafayette man pleads guilty after mother, son killed in drunken-driving crash

A Lafayette man pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide after he hit and killed a mother and son while driving drunk in 2020.

Preston Edwards was sentenced Friday by 15th Judicial District Judge Michelle Billeaud to 15 years at hard labor with all but five years suspended, Assistant District Attorney Fritz Welter said in a release.

The 61-year-old will be placed on three years of active supervised probation after his release.

Edwards was driving north in the 1900 block of Northwest Frontage Road on Sept. 19, 2020. Jasmun Ozenne, 39, and her 8-year-son Diego Ozenne were crossing Frontage Road near the crosswalk when Edwards hit them, according to court records. Both died.

Edwards' blood alcohol content was .161%. The legal limit is .08%. He was originally charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of operating while intoxicated.

Edwards' attorney wrote in a sentencing memo that Edwards was remorseful and "wishes he could give his life so that the victims in this case could live."

"Preston emphasizes to this court how remorseful he is for his actions and understands that but for his reckless behavior the victims in this case would still be alive today," attorney Nathaniel Hanet wrote.

"Preston wishes every day that he could change things, and hopes that by taking this plea and accepting responsibility for his actions that he will bring some closure to the family of the victims."

The defense said Edwards had not used drugs or alcohol since the crash and was voluntarily attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The victims' family did not provide impact statements nor did they respond to investigators during the pre-sentencing phase, Welter said.

