Lafayette man reports being shot in the foot during robbery attempt
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kevin Robinson told police he was shot in his foot just before 6 a.m. Tuesday by two men who tried to rob him behind the house he's staying at in the 1500 block of Fairfax Drive, police said.
Officers received the robbery/shooting report about 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.
Robinson, 32, said he was out back when the attempted robbery and shooting happened, police said.
A manhunt began a short time later, but no one is in custody, police said.
Police are trying to determine where the specific crime scene is.
Robinson was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment, where officers are following up with the investigation.
Officers are investigating Robinson's report and continue to search for possible suspects.
