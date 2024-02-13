Lafayette man reports being shot in the foot during robbery attempt

A man was wounded in the foot after he was shot just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, during a robbery. Police said they are in the 1500 block of Fairfax Drive investigating and have not found a specific crime scene.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kevin Robinson told police he was shot in his foot just before 6 a.m. Tuesday by two men who tried to rob him behind the house he's staying at in the 1500 block of Fairfax Drive, police said.

Officers received the robbery/shooting report about 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.

Robinson, 32, said he was out back when the attempted robbery and shooting happened, police said.

A manhunt began a short time later, but no one is in custody, police said.

Police are trying to determine where the specific crime scene is.

Robinson was taken to a Lafayette hospital for treatment, where officers are following up with the investigation.

Officers are investigating Robinson's report and continue to search for possible suspects.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette man reports being shot during robbery attempt