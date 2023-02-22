LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Officers arrested Patrick Lamar Scales Tuesday morning on suspicion that he robbed a 28-year-old homeless woman, according to Lafayette police.

The woman told police she was in the area of Eight and Ferry streets about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday when Scales approached her near the Lafayette Transitional Housing Center at that intersection. He placed her in a headlock and punched her in the head several times, according to police.

Scales let the woman go, grabbed her purse and backpack before he left the scene, police said.

Officers arrested Scales, 37, of the 1100 block of North Seventh Street in Lafayette, on suspicion of robbery and battery, police said.

He remained incarcerated Wednesday morning at the Tippecanoe County Jail, according to online records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette man suspected of robbing homeless woman