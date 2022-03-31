Lafayette man testified he doesn't remember pointing a gun at police

Lafayette Police work the scene of an officer involved shooting on the 600 block of North Sixth Street Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Trevor Bowie drank an alcoholic "energy drink," watched TV with his girlfriend, Joniaya Ladd, who rolled a marijuana blunt, then the next thing he remembers is he's handcuffed to a hospital bed, Bowie testified.

Those early morning hours of April 21, 2020, in the hospital is how Bowie said he learned police shot him after he pointed a gun at them, according to Bowie's testimony Thursday morning.

About six hours after his last conscious memory, which included drinking only one alcoholic "sports drink," Bowie said his next memory was being in the hospital.

His blood-alcohol content about three hours after the shooting was .133 percent, according to testimony Thursday morning.

"I'm in pain; I'm confused; don't know how I got there," he testified. "At some point, I asked (a detective) what were I in the hospital."

Bowie testified that he thought Ladd shot him, but he doesn't remember anything after the evening hours watching TV and drinking the "sports drink." He doesn't remember if he and Ladd smoked the marijuana that he testified she was rolling.

Bowie remembered arguing with Ladd the morning of April 20, 2020, and he figured something happened later in that evening that caused her to shoot him, he testified.

Prosecutors and testimony indicate that Bowie left his girlfriend's house shortly before 1 a.m. April 21, 2020, with her handgun, which she reported stolen.

Ladd testified she ordered Bowie to leave her house because he was behaving oddly — pacing and talking to himself.

She said her handgun fell from a safe as she took it off the shelf, and the gun fell closer to Bowie. Given his odd behavior, she testified she thought it best to go outside, which is when he took the gun, according to her testimony.

Police were looking for Bowie in the area around the 800 block of North Seventh Street.

They caught up with Bowie about 1:20 a.m. as he ran west from Seventh Street into the parking lot of the Tippecanoe Health Department in the 600 block of North Sixth Street.

As he ran, he fell in the back of the parking lot, and a handgun fell to the ground, too, according to testimony and police dash-cam video.

Bowie picked up the sidearm, stood up, turned towards officers who were using their police SUV for cover, according to earlier testimony. He ignored repeated orders to drop the gun and pointed it at officers, according to testimony and the video.

When he pointed the gun at officers, they fired. He fell to the ground and dropped the gun. But then he picked up the sidearm and began to turn again in the directions of the police, according to testimony and the video.

That's when officers fired at him a second time.

Bowie was shot about several times, but remained conscious and responsive to paramedics, according to testimony.

But Bowie told jurors he didn't remember any of that.

Bowie said a Lafayette police detective told Bowie that officers shot him after he pulled a gun during an incident and he was under arrest. That testimony was struck from the record because it was hearsay.

"I was confused," Bowie testified about his first memories after the evening before the shooting. "How did I get outside with a handgun?"

"I told him I thought I was hallucinating," Bowie said of his jailhouse conversation about the shooting with his attorney.

Bowie rejected his public defender last year and is acting as his own legal counsel.

Bowie tried to claim he was insane, but two psychologists testified Wednesday and Thursday that Bowie was sane, although he has some mental health issues in his life.

Both psychologists also said their examinations determined Bowie was competent to stand trial.

Bowie faces several charges including attempted murder, pointing a firearm, several gun-related charges, theft, possession of marijuana, resisting law enforcement. He also is charged with violating the COVID-19 emergency travel restriction order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations Thursday afternoon after closing arguments.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

