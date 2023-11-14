Lafayette man's death caused by methamphetamine intoxication

Lafayette police continue to secure the scene on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Officers were summoned to this house in the 1500 block of North 13th Street about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, where they found a 28-year-old man dead. Police and Tippecanoe County coroner are investigating the death.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Sedrick Wells died Oct. 25 from meth intoxication, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

Toxicology lab reports recently came back for Wells, and indicated he overdosed on methamphetamine, Costello said.

Costello said the cause of death is clearly methamphetamine intoxication, but they do not know if it was accidental or intentional. Therefore, the manner of death is listed as undetermined.

Wells became angry with his roommate early in the night because his roommate's dog got into his room in the house in the 1500 block of North 13th Street, neighbor Ryan Harris told the Journal & Courier on Oct. 26. The two went outside to fight, but neither really landed a punch on the other, Harris said.

“Some words were said. They went out into the back yard for the fisticuffs,” neighbor Ryan Harris said on Oct. 26. “I guess it only lasted about 30 seconds, and they shook hands and were done. Came inside."

When they went inside, Wells, 28, sat down and stopped breathing, Harris said.

Police were called to the house at 7:18 p.m. Oct. 25 with a report of a man having difficulty breathing, police said.

Wells' death was investigated because it was thought to be suspicious because he fought with his roommate in the backyard just before collapsing inside the house.

Wells preliminary autopsy findings indicated there were no obvious signs trauma to his body, Costello said last month. The cause and manner of his death was left blank last month pending the return of the toxicology reports.

