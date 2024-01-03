Lafayette Marine dies while on guard duty at U.S. embassy in Congo, according to report

A Marine from Lafayette died on duty stationed in the capital of the Republic of Congo, according to a report by the Marine Corps Times.

Lance Cpl. Nicholas Maurice Dural, 20, had been serving as a security guard at the U.S. embassy in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo, since April, and died Dec. 19, the report said. Dalton Dural, the Marine’s father, said he couldn’t provide more specifics about his son’s death.

Determined to become a Marine, Nicholas Dural was supposed to ship off to boot camp right after high school, but his sisters cried so much about him leaving for the Marines that he opted to go to college instead, the report said.

When college didn’t work out, he spent some time working on tugboats on the Mississippi River, according to his mother. Kimberly Dural found out her son was headed to boot camp because a letter arrived at her house from his job, noting he had resigned to join the Marines, the report said.

He hadn’t told anyone because he hadn’t wanted anyone to talk him out of it, she said. His first job in the Marine Corps was as a Marine embassy security guard.

“He’s one of the best people I’ve ever met in my whole life,” Dalton Dural said in the report. “His heart was so good. And I’m not saying that because he’s my son. It’s what I saw and experienced.”

He also was enrolled in college online, studying psychology, according to Kimberly Dural.

The Marine Corps Times said the Marine Corps declined to comment on Nicholas Dural’s death.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette Marine, 20, dies while on duty at U.S. embassy in Congo