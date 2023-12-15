Lafayette Mayor-President elect Monique Boulet schedules forums on I-49, housing, economy

Lafayette Mayor-President-elect Monique Boulet announced three events for the community to have conversations about the I-49 Lafayette connector, revitalization and housing, and LCG's impact on economic growth.

The Community Conversations series underlines the administration's commitment to inclusive governance and community engagement, Boulet said."Soliciting input from the community on how to best handle these initiatives is not only crucial but forms the cornerstone of responsible governance," Boulet said. "I'm excited to have these conversations and many more throughout my administration."

Event Details:

I-49 Lafayette Connector Community Conversation

Facilitated by Sara Gary, CEO of Acadiana Planning Commission Date and Time: 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18Location: Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise (LITE), 537 Cajundome Blvd., LafayetteRSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/i-49-lafayette-connector-community-conversations-tickets-773333570527?aff=oddtdtcreator

Revitalization & Housing Community Conversation

Facilitated by Anita Begnaud, CEO of Downtown Development AuthorityDate and Time: 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19Location: Acadiana Center for the Arts (ACA), 101 W. Vermilion St., Lafayette

LCG’s Impact on Economic Growth Community Conversation

Facilitated by Stephen Barnes, Director for the UL Blanco Public Policy Center Date and Time: 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20Location: Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA), 211 E Devalcourt St., Lafayette Boulet invites stakeholders, community leaders and the general public to attend and participate in shaping the future of Lafayette by providing insight for the transition process.

