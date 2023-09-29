Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory seeks restraining order against challenger

Mayor-President Josh Guillory has requested a restraining order against an opponent after she called him corrupt.

Guillory claims Monique Blanco Boulet accused him of being corrupt, which Guillory says is a violation of the Louisiana Election Code, in a petition for a temporary restraining order filed Tuesday.

Guillory said in the filing that Boulet falsely accused him of corruption in paid commercials, social media post and other public statements.

"Considering her family in politics, Monique should aware of the Louisiana Election code and it's prohibitions on the distribution of false and irresponsible comments about political candidates," Guillory said.

The temporary restraining order prohibits Boulet “from distributing or transmitting any oral, visual, digital or written material accusing Joshua S. Guillory of corruption pending a hearing on the request for a preliminary injunction.”

Guillory is seeking his second four-year term in office, while Boulet is running against him along with a third candidate, Jan Swift, in the Oct. 14 election. Swift is not mentioned in the documents.

Examples in the court document included a Facebook post dated Aug. 15 that Boulet wrote regarding Guillory. The document stated he is "the failed government you get with corruption, dishonesty, and using public office personal gain."

Boulet issued a statement regarding the restraining order. She claimed her campaign messaging properly cites references to corruption in the Guillory administration. Her statement lists specific instances of corruption with sources linked.

Among the things she listed were

Unlawfully seized 400 acres of private property to build a $60-million retention pond that will do little to prevent flooding.

Abusing tax dollars by taking police officers away from fighting crime to act as his personal bodyguards and drivers — something no other mayor-president has ever done.

More than 24 citations in the 2021-22 audit released in May, many dealing with drainage projects, including possible violations of state bid laws, the state constitution, the parish Home Rule Charter and LCG’s policies and procedures.

Starting a construction equipment rental business in an attempt to cash in on public funds within two months of beginning large drainage projects, then trying to cover up his association with the company by removing his name from public records.

"Josh Guillory cannot defend his record of failure and corruption, so he is trying to silence others from talking about it," Boulet said. "I will not back down from speaking the truth, standing up to this bully, and fighting to bring honesty and transparency to Lafayette Parish.”

On Wednesday,15th Judicial District Court Judge Thomas Frederick denied Guillory's restraining order request. The next hearing is set for Oct. 4.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette Mayor-President seeks restraining order against challenger