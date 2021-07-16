LaFayette Middle School principal arrested for DUI

Jul. 15—William Kelly Long, principal at LaFayette Middle School in Walker County, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts of driving drunk with children in the car on July 3.

Long, 39, was at the fireworks show in Catoosa County at the Colonnade Center.

About 11 p.m. Long was driving a red Jeep when he drove in between two Catoosa County sheriff's deputies performing traffic control "at a high rate of speed with no regard for their safety or the safety of the other motorists," according to an arrest report.

A corporal with the sheriff's office could clearly smell the odor of alcohol coming from Long, who also had watery and bloodshot eyes, the report said. The arrest report said a 4-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were inside the Jeep at the time of Long's arrest.

Long told the corporal that he had two beers at the fireworks show. Long later performed poorly during a field sobriety test and was found to have a 0.124 blood alcohol content, the report said.

This isn't the first time this year Long has been arrested for alcohol-related crimes. In April, Long was arrested in Chattanooga for public intoxication. That charge was later dropped by the magistrate on May 3.

Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines was aware of the April arrest and said in an email Thursday that the DUI arrest is also known at this time.

"We are working through the details of this personnel issue currently," Raines said Thursday.