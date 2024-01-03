Lafayette mother implicated in 7-week-old daughter's death found dead on Christmas day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Thirty-two-year-old Tena Wood won't go to trial at the end of April for the death of her 7-week-old daughter, Cheeyanna McKamey.

Wood, 32, died Christmas morning from a pulmonary thromboembolism, which, according to mayoclinic.org, is when a blood clot gets stuck in the lungs and blocks blood flow. She was found dead inside her apartment in the 2100 block of North 19th Street in Lafayette, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

Wood's cause of death was determined in an autopsy by a forensic pathologist, Costello said. However, the manner of death is pending the results of a toxicology report.

Wood was out on bond at the time of her death.

Prosecutors charged Wood in April with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a sentence-enhancing charge of being a habitual offender. Tippecanoe Magistrate Judge Sarah Wyatt signed an order Tuesday granting the state's motion to dismiss the charges.

In July 2022, police and paramedics arrived at the southside apartment Wood shared with Erik Wayne McKamey, the baby's father. Cheeyanna McKamey was unresponsive and beyond help, according to prosecutors.

An autopsy found Cheeyana died from positional asphyxia. It also found that Cheeyana died with fentanyl in her blood, according to prosecutors.

Erik McKamey, 40, also faces charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a sentence-enhancing charge of being a habitual offender. His trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 13, according to online court records.

