Lafayette officer's actions in shootout ruled justified

Jan. 3—The Boulder County District Attorney's Office cleared a Lafayette officer of any wrongdoing in a shootout that ultimately ended with the suspect taking his own life.

Lafayette police Officer Jared Fender fired his weapon nine times after he was shot in the leg by the suspect, Ethan Huiras, 20, outside a Lafayette gas station on Nov. 8.

While it was determined that none of Fender's shots hit Huiras and that Huiras shot himself in the head with his own weapon, Fender's actions were investigated by the Boulder Critical Incident Team.

In a letter released Tuesday, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty ruled that Fender's actions were justified and no charges were warranted.

"Officer Fender suffered a terrible injury, and he is fortunate to be alive," Dougherty said in a statement. "He and (Lafayette police Cpl. Cesar) Rivas acted with courage and professionalism throughout this entire incident, even after Officer Fender had been shot in the leg. Although my role is to determine whether criminal charges are appropriate, I would be remiss if I failed to recognize their service, bravery and response in this scary and tragic encounter."

According to the letter, Fender and Rivas responded at 1:22 a.m. Nov. 8 when an automated license plate reader alerted officers about a stolen vehicle in the area of South Boulder Road and Dixon Avenue.

They found the stolen vehicle, a silver Toyota Camry, unoccupied at a Circle K gas station at a gas pump. Huiras and a juvenile female came out of the gas station and fled when they saw the police vehicles.

According to the letter, Huiras ran toward the Camry's driver side and attempted to get in when Fender caught him and attempted to pull Huiras out of the vehicle to prevent him from driving away in the stolen car.

Fender said he saw Huiras reach toward his waistband for what he believed to be a weapon. Fender disengaged, sought cover behind the Camry, drew his service weapon and yelled, "Don't, don't you do it. What do you got in your hands? Show me your hands."

Huiras fired at Fender, hitting him in the thigh. Fender said he heard Huiras fire two more shots before Fender fired nine times into the vehicle.

An autopsy later found that Huiras' last shot was a self-inflicted gunshot to the head based on burn marks to Huiras and the hood of his sweater. None of Fender's shots hit Huiras.

Fender, a three-year veteran of the Lafayette Police Department, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center and later released.

"Having just been shot and unaware of the condition of Mr. Huiras, Officer Fender believed that Mr. Huiras still posed an active and deadly threat," the report read. "Based on the totality of the circumstances and information available to Officer Fender at the time, his use of force was reasonable in relation to the potential threat, and accordingly Officer Fender's use of force is justified under the law."