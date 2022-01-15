🌱Lafayette Park Theater Scrubbing + Blackhawk Plaza Geyser

Hey, Concord! Let's get this Sunday started. Here's what's happening in town today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and some clouds. High: 61 Low: 41.

Rent this space!

Are you a local business owner or marketer in Concord? We want to start connecting local businesses with our amazing readers. Learn more here.

Here are the top five stories today in Concord:

On January 14 at approximately 6:18 PM, Concord PD Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision that occurred on Concord Avenue. The pedestrian, a 64-year-old male, was transported to a nearby hospital with major injuries. The collision is still under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Officer Nanthasiri at 925-603-5096. (Claycord.com) If you were anywhere near Draeger’s supermarket in Blackhawk Plaza on Saturday, you may have seen what looked like a geyser in the parking lot. It turns out it was just a delivery truck that took out a hydrant, but the pictures are spectacular. The fire department was called out to help shut down the gusher. (News 24/680) Lafayette’s Park Theater got a thorough scrubbing from a team of dedicated volunteers Saturday, as a cleanup crew from the local Lamorinda Sunrise Rotary HOME Team grabbed their power washers to get the old movie house gleaming again. The campaign to purchase, remodel and re-launch the Park Theater as a re-visioned model of suburban re-use took a significant step forward recently when the deco-ish cinema was purchased by a community trust. Plans are to reopen the Park in 2023, but it needs a lot of funding to do so. Interested parties can access additional information about the effort at www.parktheatertrust.org. (News 24/680) The Oakley Police Department reported that at 2:43 pm Friday, officers received a call of a shooting that occurred on Laurel Road, near the Laurel Ballfields in the city of Oakley. Officers responded and when they arrived on scene discovered an occupant of a moving vehicle had been shot by somebody who was in a different moving vehicle. The Contra Costa Sheriffs office located the vehicle on Vasco Road near Camino Diablo and the suspects were detained. The suspects were later arrested by Oakley Police. (East County Today) A power outage affecting 24,000 PG&E customers in Antioch and Oakley Thursday afternoon might have been caused by a problem with substation equipment. According to Pacific Gas & Electric company spokesperson, Tamar Sarkissian, on Friday afternoon, “preliminary reports show an issue with equipment at a substation; the investigation into the cause continues.” (Antioch Herald)

Story continues

Today in Concord:

Diablo Valley Corvettes Cars & Coffee will be at Peet's Coffee at the Veranda (9:00AM)

Join Hannah Nicole Vineyards in Brentwood for its Cozy Winter Brunch with bottomless mimosas, music by Margaret Niles, and a catered brunch from Chef Roberto Rose from Vin Alegro. (11:00 AM)

Duo Sonics will be at the Concord Tap House. (2:00 PM)

Greg Johnson's Big Band with Mads Tolling: "The Start Of Something Big" will be at El Campanil Theatre in Antioch . (2:00 PM)

The Eugene O’Neill Foundation, Tao House is proud to announce it will kick off 2022 with a production of O’Neill’s play Welded at the Museum of the San Ramon Valley. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

NAACP El Cerrito Branch will host its 33rd Annual MLK Day Celebration with a parade and program Monday. (Contra Costa Herald)

The Ygnacio Valley Library in Walnut Creek will reopen on February 7th after being closed for more than a year. The library has been used as a state-run COVID-19 testing site since August 2020. (Concord News Journal)

The Contra Costa County Fair announced this week that it plans to return May 12-15 after a year off. (East County Today)

Interested in sharing your own draft map for Concord's Redistricting process? Learn how through this video tutorial, and find out how to submit your map through the "Draw a Map" info tab on our Redistricting website. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Gigs & services:

Loving the Concord Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business showcased in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Concord-Ca@Patch.com

You're all caught up for today! I'll see you soon.

— Jeri Karges

About me: Jeri Karges has been living in and loving the Sacramento region for over 30 years. Her passion is finding new and unique ways to enjoy the city and surrounding areas. On weekends, you can find her pestering her friends to sample the restaurant that doesn't have silverware, or try their hand at throwing an axe. Jeri also enjoys writing about retirement planning at https://rockinretirement.subst...

This article originally appeared on the Concord Patch