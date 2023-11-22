Lafayette police arrest 2 men who allegedly stole two vehicles

(BCN) — Lafayette police this week arrested two men for allegedly stealing a motorcycle and another vehicle after a brief chase that led up the wrong way of a freeway ramp.

Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Mt. Diablo Boulevard from a license plate-reading camera.

Officers found the vehicle leaving the 1000 block of Carol Lane. The stolen vehicle immediately accelerated away and police pursued it to Pleasant Hill Road, then terminated the pursuit for public safety reasons when the stolen vehicle drove the wrong way up the off-ramp to westbound state Highway 24.

Two suspects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. One was apprehended after a short pursuit.

Shortly afterward, police received a report of a male acting suspiciously in a nearby neighborhood where it was believed the driver of the stolen vehicle fled. Officers arrived and arrested the man for an outstanding warrant.

Both suspects were transported to the Martinez Detention Facility and the two vehicles were eventually returned to their owners.

