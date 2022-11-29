Lafayette police continue searching for Terry Robinson's killer

A neighbor found Terry Robinson lying dead in this alley about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Police are investigating who killed Robinson, 52, homeless in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Terry Robinson's killer remains free and as of Tuesday, unknown.

It's unsettling for neighbors in the working-class neighborhood less than two blocks from Wabash Avenue.

“We feel safe right now. We don’t know nothing about it,” Nixon Avelar said through the translation of his daughter. “After the guy was shot, we were a little bit scared, but now we feel safe.

“That’s dangerous,” Avelar said when informed that the killer remained at large.

Lafayette police declined to provide an update about the investigation into Robinson's killing. Earlier in the week, police said Robinson's killing was targeted.

A neighbor found Robinson's body about 2:07 p.m. Friday, according to police bulletins. Robinson was lying partially in the alley and partially in a yard at the southeast corner of 60 Green St. in Lafayette.

Neighbors on Monday pointed out a bullet hole in the mailbox that is attached to the porch near where Robinson fell.

A bullet hole at the back of this mailbox is marked by police tape to show the scale of the hole. This was found at the scene of the Nov. 25, 2022, killing of Terry Robinson, 52, 2022.

Robinson, 52, homeless in Lafayette, died from a gunshot wound, but to protect the investigation, police and the coroner declined to say how many shots and where Robinson was wounded.

Neighbors interviewed Monday by the Journal & Courier did not hear the gunshot or gunshots that killed Robinson.

One neighbor told the Journal & Courier that police told her on Friday they did not know what happened.

Lafayette police asked anyone with information about Robinson's killing to call detectives at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline, 800-782-7463.

