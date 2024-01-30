Lafayette Police Department discusses tactics after homicides reached a record high

The Lafayette Police Department has begun implementing tactics and strategies specifically designed to tackle the violence in Lafayette, as the number of homicides reached record levels in 2023.

"While our city has seen a decrease in overall crimes committed, we have witnessed a record number of homicides last year. Domestic violence, juvenile crimes, lack of proper conflict resolution, social media engagement, and several other factors have all contributed to these acts of deadly violence," said Chief Judith Estorge in a video message via Facebook.

Lafayette Police Department investigated a total of 29 homicides in 2023, according to police information officer Robin Green. This was a record number compared to 22 homicides in 2022 and 25 homicides in 2021.

Lafayette police crime scene where detectives document the shooting scene late afternoon on Feb. 21, 2023.

"Gun violence is a constant fight that our agency and many other communities are battling. This type of violence is a nationwide problem," said Sgt. Robin Green.

Going forward into 2024, with the support of Mayor President Monique Blanco-Boulet, The Lafayette Police Department tactics include increased number of cameras in Lafayette with the placement of over 100 police cameras throughout the city, and deploying more officers to areas of high crime activity.

"I am also constantly meeting with my street teams and patrol officers to brainstorm more ways that we can improve our efforts," green added. "Given the number of shootings that we had last year, the number of deaths could have been much higher; but due to the quick responses of our officers, and having top-notch trauma centers here in Lafayette, we’ve been able to save the lives of several individuals."

"These, and other tactics, will aid us in locating individuals who are illegally carrying and discharging firearms—in hopes that we can reduce the gun violence. I can assure you that individuals who elect to commit these crimes of violence will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law," said Chief Judith Estorge in the video message.

The chief continues to express that the safety and well-being of the community is the number one goal of The Lafayette Police Department. "And while it may not be easy, please know that we are working diligently to gain your trust, support and cooperation," said Estorge in her video.

"This is our community, and it will take a cooperative effort between The Lafayette Police Department and every concerned citizen to stop criminal activity from occurring."

Sergeant Green advises the community to help with preventive measures by reducing firearm access to youth and individuals, encouraging responsible gun ownership, and asking vehicle owners to lock their vehicles and remove firearms.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette Police Department tackles crime, as 2023 reached a record high