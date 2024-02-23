Lafayette Police Department installs gunshot detection sensors to locate shootings
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– At least 60 gunshot sensors have been installed in Lafayette so far, and News 10 spoke with the Lafayette Police Department who said these devices will provide officers with an accurate location of where shootings occur.
“We already have a lot of gunfire that happens in the city of Lafayette and officers get called to those by people reporting it,” Brandon Stith, sergeant of planning and research for the Lafayette Police Department, said.
To make sure officers can get to crime scenes quicker than usual, the Raven audio detection sensors pinpoint the exact location of where crimes are taking place. Stith said the sensors were set up last year.
“We’ve had this system in place,” he said. “I believe it went live in October of 2023. With this system officers are notified within 60 seconds of the gunfire actually occurring.”
Another feature allows officers to capture a five-second audio clip of the scene. Stith said though the sensors were originally for test runs, going forward, it will help the police department identify crime in a one mile radius.
“We started it as a pilot program,” Stith said. “We got the first year’s trial for free, and going forward, that one mile radius is 25,000.”
The department said they hope these sensors will decrease the amount of crime in the area moving forward.
