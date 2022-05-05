What are Lafayette Police doing to boost downtown safety after shooting? Find out here

After a downtown shooting that left multiple people injured last weekend, the Lafayette Police Department said it will continue to actively work to ensure safety in the area.

Officers with the police department and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office on Friday and Saturday nights patrol Jefferson Street and the surrounding area, which has a large number of bars, restaurants and nightclubs. On Saturday nights, the police department's mounted horse unit also patrols the area.

To help with downtown safety, a police precinct will expected to open in the Rosa Parks building by the end of the month, a Lafayette Consolidated Government spokesperson said. It was funded through federal COVID relief money.

In addition to the officers on the ground, cameras in the area are monitored by the department, said LPD spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matt Benoit.

"We just want to reassure the public that the Lafayette Police Department will continue to provide the best possible police service to everyone in the community and everyone who visits Lafayette," Benoit said.

"We're going to continue to be out there, we'll have visible officers and we'll have officers you won't see, like usual."

The assurance comes after an early morning shooting on May 1.

Law enforcement agencies responded to the shooting at about 1:43 a.m. in the 500 block of Jefferson Street. Three responding officers shot at the man accused of shooting and injuring 11 people, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office.

They have been placed on administrative leave with pay until the investigation is completed, which is standard procedure.

Carl Thompson was charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons. Thompson also was injured and was in critical condition, police said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the officers' use of weapons. Typically, an investigation into an officer's discharge of a firearm is investigated by Louisiana State Police, but the agency did not have the capacity for this incident, Benoit said.

There was a large influx of people downtown Saturday night, a combination of regular visitors, Festival International de Louisiane participants and concertgoers who watched rapper Kevin Gates perform at the Cajundome.

The department had an increased number of officers working downtown because of the expected increase in visitors, Benoit said.

LPD: If you see something, tell an officer

As people continue to visit downtown bars, restaurants and nightclubs, Benoit suggested they walk in pairs or groups rather than alone. He also suggested parking in brightly lit areas.

Benoit also said officers downtown are approachable and used to talking with patrons. Anyone who sees something out of the ordinary should call 911 or tell one of those on patrol.

"If you see someone who looks suspicious or something that looks off, just call the police. Or you can find any of the officers positioned throughout downtown on the weekends," he said. "We can have that checked out before that potentially turns into anything."

"We're going to continue to try to do the best we can and provide the absolute best service for our citizens because that's what they deserve," he said. "We're gonna be there, we're gonna keep the area safe. We're gonna have an adequate amount of officers, like we always do in those areas, and we're going to address issues that come up."

