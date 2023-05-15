Lafayette police investigate shots fired in bank parking lot at the Pavilions

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Old National Bank parking lot was closed about 3:50 p.m. Monday to allow police to investigate a report of shots fired there, according to Lafayette police.

Terrence James Howard, 35, of Indianapolis, is the man police suspect of firing the shots. He was arrested a short time after the report of the shots being fired.

A woman who asked not to be identified just left work at Caterpillar a few minutes before the shots and found herself stopped in traffic. She heard five or six shots.

“I was scared, yes," she said. "I couldn’t get out of traffic, and I didn’t know where the shots come from.

“I’m glad nobody was hurt.”

Police found Howard in the area on the north end of the Lafayette Pavilions, which is on the southwest corner of South Street and Creasy Lane, police at the scene confirmed.

Police took Howard to the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm, according to police.

The suspect was seen being transferred from one police SUV to another. He was uninjured and talking to officers during the move to a different police car.

As best as police knew early in the investigation, no one was injured in the shots fired at the bank's parking lot, Lafayette police Sgt. Ian O'Shields said.

Someone fired shots at a car in the parking lot of the Old National Bank in the 100 block of South Creasy Lane about 3:50 p.m. Monday, Mayu 15, 2023. No one was injured, police said. This shooting and an earlier shots fired near Seventh and Salem streets were under investigation.

Many of the officers who arrived on scene at the Pavilions had been investigating a report of shots fired at Seventh and Salem streets when the report of shots fired at the bank came into dispatch, O'Shields confirmed.

