The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a homicide after two people with gunshot wounds were found after reports of a shooting in progress in the 100 block of Railroad Street, the department said in a release.

Officers responded to the scene about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found the two people with gunshot wounds in the immediate area. Emergency personnel administered life-saving measures to one of the victims, but he later died from his injuries. The second victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim who died was identified as 62-year-old Cleveland Siner of Lafayette. In a release, LPD said Siner was shot multiple times outside his residence. The second victim was treated at a local hospital and has been released.

LPD said it is actively working the case.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Lafayette police investigating homicide on Railroad Street