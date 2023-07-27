Lafayette police investigating a possible murder/suicide on city's south side

Lafayette police arrived at 107 Kinkaid Drive about 2:10 p.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, to discover what appeared to be a murder/suicide.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — "God Family Country" and "Welcome" read signs on the front porch of 107 Kinkaid Drive in south Lafayette where police found two people dead inside the house about 2:10 p.m. Thursday.

Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said officers found a possible murder/suicide inside the house at the southeast corner of Kinkaid and Townsend drives.

Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello and her office will be the ones to officially determine if the manner of death, such as murder or suicide.

As of Thursday afternoon, Costello did not have any specific information to release, she said.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the community, Hartman said, indicating all signs are that the violence was contained to the house and the two people are the only ones involved.

One neighbor said they seldom saw people out in the neighborhood, and he didn't know the people who lived at the house.

Asked if he knew the people who lived there, another neighbor said, "Seems like a younger teens, lower 20s crowd live there."

"I really don't know anything about them," he said. "They keep to themselves. We keep to ourselves."

Anyone who might feel overwhelmed or having thoughts of harming one's self or another may call or text 988, a crisis line staffed 24/7.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

