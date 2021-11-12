Lafayette police investigating shooting on Grenadier Lane

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Eric Cordova-Bell was walking through the front door of his apartment in the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane around 6 p.m. on Nov. 11, when he heard a loud bang and glass shattering coming from his living room, according to police.

Upon investigation, police had discovered two bullets had gone through his sliding glass door and hit the wall.

No one was injured in the attack, said police.

Cordova-Bell mentioned to police that he had heard a car leaving the area after the shooting, but police are still unsure if it was related.

As of now, police do not have any suspects related to the incident

Police are requesting anyone with information involving this case to contact the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.

