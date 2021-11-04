JC file

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Nineteen-year-old John Collins found himself in the hospital Thursday being treated for two gunshots to his leg, according to Lafayette police.

Police received a report of the shooting at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at 1500 Fairfax Drive. The neighborhood is west of 18th Street and south of Twyckenham Boulevard.

Officers found Collins wounded there, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police describe the shooting as an isolated incident.

The case is under investigation, police said, and officers have a person of interest in the shooting.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette police investigating shooting that wounded teenager