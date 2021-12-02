Lafayette Police investigating suspicious death at apartment complex

The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a suspicious death at an apartment complex.

Officers were called at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They found a woman dead inside an apartment and the coroner's office was called, police spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Matthew Benoit said in a release.

Benoit did not provide details about why it was a suspicious death.

The investigation is ongoing, Benoit said.

