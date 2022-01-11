Lafayette police looking for a man suspected of sexual misconduct with a minor

Lafayette police asked the public for help identifying this man, who they suspect is involved in a sexual offense about 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Columbian Park.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An adult man met up with a juvenile at Columbian Park the evening of Dec. 5 and they had sex, according to Lafayette police who asked the public's help in locating the man to hear his side of the story.

The two reportedly had sex in the zoo area of the park, police said of the encounter, which happened between 6 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

Department of Child Services reported the incident a few days later, and detectives asked the public to help identify the man in the photo.

The man is white with short, dark hair, a dark beard and wore glasses. He appears to be wearing sandals, police noted.

Anyone who noticed anything out of the ordinary in the zoo area of the park that evening or who recognize the man in the photo is asked to call Lafayette police Detective Kevin Miller at 765-807-1262 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette police seek man suspected of sexual misconduct with a minor