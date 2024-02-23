Lafayette police say man stole car, led cops on chase

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — What began as a foot pursuit on Wednesday with Lafayette police ended in a Chicago man's arrest in White County, following the theft of a vehicle and a chase involving both Lafayette police and Tippecanoe County Sheriff's deputies, according to Capt. Brian Gossard.

Lafayette police were called to the 1800 block of Windemere Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance, Gossard said. There, officers spoke with a female victim in the incident. The male involved in the disturbance, identified as Brian Abrons, 32, was later found at the Tippecanoe Mall, Gossard said.

While talking with Abrons, Gossard said officers were alerted that he was wanted on a warrant. As officers attempted to bring Abrons into custody, he fled. Abrons ran from officers to a neighboring apartment complex and found a silver Chevy HHR with the keys inside, Gossard said. Abrons stole the vehicle and fled the scene, according to Gossard, and officers called off the chase due to safety concerns.

Gossard said officers were later advised Abrons tried to steal a second vehicle from the 300 block of South Ninth Street, but was unsuccessful.

According to a Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office news release, a deputy in the area, who had been listening to the pursuit unfold over a police radio, spotted the stolen Chevy near Tapawingo Drive and State Street in West Lafayette. After attempting a traffic stop, the vehicle sped away from the deputy and another pursuit began, the release said.

A second sheriff's deputy put out stop sticks in the 4800 block of Indiana 43 North in White County, according to the release. The stolen Chevy drove over them and lost two tires. As the vehicle slowed, Abrons got out. The vehicle continued to go forward, colliding with another vehicle stopped in the southbound lane.

Abrons ran into a neighboring corn field, the release said, where he saw a police dog and surrendered to authorities.

Abrons was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and leaving the scene of a wreck. Gossard said Lafayette police also placed additional charges on Abrons including criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, auto theft, reckless driving and neglect of a dependent.

