Lafayette Police officer facing DWI charge after crash on Atchafalaya Basin bridge

A Lafayette Police officer is facing multiple charges after crashing on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge while driving on Interstate 10.

Lt. Todd Alcorn was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless operation of a vehicle, open alcohol container and first-degree vehicular negligent injury, which is a felony offense.

He was booked Friday afternoon into the Iberville Parish Jail and has since bailed out of jail on a $9,500 bond, according to jail records.

Alcorn, a 25-year department veteran, was driving west on I-10 in his personal car on April 10, Louisiana State Police Troop A spokesperson Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz told KLFY.

At about 7 a.m. that morning, Alcorn struck a bridge rail and lost control of the car near mile marker 132, which is about five miles east of Whiskey Bay. He came to a stop in the left lane and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Alcorn was critically injured and was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital, Scrantz said. The 44-year-old driver of the other car was taken to a Lafayette hospital.

Alcorn has been out on medical leave since the accident and has not reported to work, a Lafayette Police Department spokesperson said Friday night, but provided no other comment.

After the crash, a department spokesperson asked the public to keep Alcorn and his family in their prayers and said "things are difficult right now and out of respect for his family we will not be releasing a statement."

