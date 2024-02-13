Lafayette police partner with prosecutors to create Major Crimes Investigative Unit

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department announced Tuesday the launch of its "Major Crimes Investigative Unit" in partnership with the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor's Office and Lafayette Mayor Tony Roswarski.

Housed in the newly opened Public Safety Center, located at 601 Main St., Lafayette Police Chief Scott Galloway said the creation of the specialized investigative unit began a year ago when the department embedded a deputy prosecutor into their offices. The implicit idea behind that, Galloway explained, was for a speedier way for the two entities to come together to solve violent crimes.

"That initiative provided officers with real-time access to evidence, field interviews and really fostered and streamlined our investigations and demonstratively improved outcomes," Galloway said. "Thanks to those collaborative efforts, we saw a remarkable increase in arrests for violent crimes last year, but today we are excited to announce a bolder step forward, building upon the success of last year's model program."

While reports of shootings and other violent crimes remained the same in 2023, Galloways said, arrest numbers in connection with violent crimes increased by 25% when comparing those numbers to the past few years.

The Major Crimes Investigative Unit will be comprised of detectives and deputy prosecutors working side by side in the Public Safety Center, Galloway said, providing prosecutors direct access to the Lafayette Police Department's technology and resulting in stronger case builds for the prosecution.

"Our confidence in this program is unwavering," Galloway said. "We are determined to intensify pressure on those who choose violence, and we are dedicated to making Lafayette a safer place."

Harrington said several members of the prosecutor's offices' staff have been assigned to the newly formed unit.

"This is a logical step going forward to address the issue of gun violence in our community," Harrington said. "The Lafayette Police Department, their investigators, work unbelievable hours, as do my attorneys. It's not an eight-to-five job. As most of us know, the bad crime happens after midnight."

Prosecutors assigned to the Major Crime Investigations Unit will be on call around the clock to work alongside Lafayette police as they respond to calls of serious violent crimes, Harrington said. This allows prosecutors to see evidence and crime scenes in real time, allowing for a streamlined process between issuing a field search warrant and searching for evidence of a crime.

In a thank you note to the county judges, Harrington said in 2023 the prosecutor's office wrote between 650-700 search warrants, majority of which were requested at all hours of the night. That behind-the-scenes work taking place, he said, shows how well the various departments and agencies work together.

The other part of what will make the newly formed investigations unit successful, Harrington said, will be the gathering of intelligence at the scene of investigations that may carry over into grand juries, which Harrington noted had been successful in removing "crime drivers" off the streets over the past three years.

"We will develop and work on community outreach through Project Safe Neighborhood to go in those areas where there is higher crime to proactively try to interdict crime before it occurs," Harrington said. "I'm very satisfied, actually very happy, that we have people behind the scenes who are trying to address this issue and try to curb it and work backwards to reduce it."

Roswarski said the newly opened Public Safety Center continues to exceed expectations, allowing for the creation of teams such as the Major Crimes Investigations Unit through the additional space and technology the building provides.

"That was the purpose behind this facility, to be able to grow and be more efficient to be more effective," Roswarski said. "We are thrilled that (Harrington) and your team are willing to take this step, and we really appreciate it, and I know that it will make a difference."

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @ellison_writes.

