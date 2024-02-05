LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are asking for the public's help in finding a child's walker that was stolen from outside a home on Monday.

MK Riehle, community engagement manager for the Lafayette Police Department, said officers received a call at about noon with report of a stolen yellow Crocodile Gait Trainer, a walker that assists a person who is unable to walk independently, a backpack and school I.D. from the 2300 block of Sequoia Drive. According to Riehle, the family told police they discovered the items had been stolen at about 11:15 a.m. while a 4-year-old child was waiting for their bus.

Lafayette police shared a photo of a similar model of gait trainer to their Facebook page Monday afternoon, requesting assistance in returning the adaptive walker back to the child for whom it was specifically designed.

Anyone with information regarding to the stolen gait trainer is encouraged to call Lafayette police's non emergency line at 765-807-1200.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette police request help in locating child's stolen walker