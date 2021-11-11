Lafayette police seek information on new suspects in Velocity Venue shooting

Lafayette Police Department provided an image as law enforcement seeks help identifying two new suspects believed involved in an Oct. 3, 2021, shooting at Velocity Venue.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Lafayette police are trying to identify two new subjects believed involved in an Oct. 3 Velocity Venue nightclub shooting in the Pay Less Super Market strip mall.

After a dispute broke out inside the facility, at 115 Beck Lane, at least 60 shots were exchanged hitting two males, Tyrus Veals, 28, and Delray Jackson, 30, both of Lafayette, and a female, Diamond Marie Peaks, 22, of West Lafayette.

Lafayette police officers spoke briefly with the people inside Velocity Venue, 115 Beck Lanes, Lafayette, about 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The property manager informed police and the Journal & Courier that the owners of Velocity Venue will be evicted.

Peaks, who had received a gun wound to the leg, was later run over and dragged by a dark-colored car, according to police.

Officers are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected driver who ran over Peaks. Police described the driver as a thin Black female who was wearing a red top, black shorts and who had her hair in a ponytail that night.

Police are also looking for the suspected passenger, who police have described as a thin Black male wearing a dark shirt and pants, according to the release.

Police have released images from the night featuring the two suspects and vehicle in question.

Detectives are also working to identify the car and its registered owner, noting the car had a front license plate.

Anyone who may have information involving this case, police are requesting to get in contact with the Lafayette Police Department at (765) 807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME.

Noe Padilla is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email him at Npadilla@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter at 1NoePadilla.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette Police asking for public's help to identify two new subjects