Lafayette Police shootings: one injured, one killed in separate officer-involved shootings

Lafayette Police officers killed one person and injured another in two separate shootings on Sunday.

The department asked that both shootings be investigated by Louisiana State Police.

Officers shot and killed a person who has not yet been identified at about 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pinhook Road, which is near where the road crosses the Vermilion River, state police spokesperson Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen said in a release. No officers were injured.

It is unclear what officers were initially responding to.

Earlier that morning, at about 1 a.m., officers shot and injured a person at the corner of North St. Antoine Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The person officers shot was taken to a hospital and no officers were injured.

It is unclear what officers were initially responding to.

This is the third officer shooting being investigated by state police this month.

A Lafayette Police officer shot at a car that drove through a barricaded crime scene on Jan. 16.

Officers had to leap out of the path of the vehicle to avoid being struck, and a Lafayette Police officer shot once at the oncoming car in an attempt to stop it, according to a release at the time. The car was not hit and no one was injured.

A 29-year-old Carencro woman was charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and second offense of operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

