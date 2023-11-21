These Lafayette restaurants will be open or offer carry-out options this Thanksgiving

Some people are skipping the turkey, and opting for catering. Check out these restaurants.

For anyone wanting the option of having a delicious turkey without the trouble of cooking it, here are local restaurants in Acadiana that offer holiday food options.

The following restaurants will be open, have catering or carry-out options this Thanksgiving holiday.

Mel's Diner

Mel's Diner's two locations will offer turkey, rice dressing, corn bread dressing, yams and green beans.

The restaurant is open 24 hours. On Thanksgiving day, the holiday menu will be offered 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mel's Diner is at 2956 Johnston St. ·and 1225 Evangeline Thruway in Broussard.

Piccadilly

Piccadilly will offer a full holiday menu: cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, a list of dessert options and much more.

The cafeteria-style restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Orders can be placed online at piccadilly.com. Piccadilly is at 100 Arnould Blvd. in Lafayette.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will offer a holiday menu for both catering and dine-in. The Lafayette restaurant is at 116 Alcide Dominique Dr.

The dinner will be a traditional homestyle turkey and dressing meal, complete with roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, cranberry relish and more. Cracker Barrel is open regular business hours Thanksgiving Day and serving the traditional Thanksgiving meal beginning at 11 a.m.

It also offers these meals fully cooked or heat-to-serve. The takeout family meals should be ordered 24 hours in advance through crackerbarrel.com.

Fezzo's Seafood, Steakhouse and Oyster Bar

Fezzo's will offer a full catering holiday menu. The catering selections range from boneless turkey rolls, deep fried turkey breast, brisket, pork loin and all the sides, such as macaroni, a variety of casseroles, peach cobbler and bread pudding.

Fezzo's is closed on Thanksgiving but open the day after. To place an order, call (337) 330-2302.

Dwight's Restaurant

The restaurant is closed on Thanksgiving day, but orders can be placed in the restaurant at 4800 Johnston St. in Lafayette or on the phone.

Dwight's catering menu offers a deboned fried turkey package, a whole fried turkey package, or a turkey package that includes a turkey, sides and a dessert. Call Dwight's at (337) 984-3706 for more information or to place an order.

Boston Market

The store at 1701 N. University Ave. will be open on Thanksgiving Day between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a la carte selections. The dining room will be open as well.

The menu options include non-traditional items, like chicken, meatloaf, salads and a variety of sides. Place orders online or call 337-237-0176 to place an order.

