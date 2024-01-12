Lafayette roommate shooting might have been self-defense, police say

A Lafayette man in his 30s died inside this house in the 2300 block of Drexel Drive after a fight with his roommate, according to Lafayette police.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police have released the man who shot and killed 39-year-old Charles Rhodes, and are investigating whether what happened was self defense, Lafayette police Lt. Justin Hartman said.

Rhodes died about 2:35 a.m. Thursday after being shot by a roommate in a house in the 2300 block of Drexel Drive.

No one has been arrested, and the suspected shooter was interviewed and released, Hartman said.

It will be up to prosecutors to determine whether it likely was a self-defense shooting and whether charges are filed.

Neighbors in the area on Thursday indicated the police had been called to that residence in the past. Hartman confirmed that records going back as far as August 2021 indicated officers ran calls to that home for various reports.

Officers released the crime scene Thursday after Rhodes' autopsy, Hartman said, indicating those who live there are free to return to the house.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette police say Drexel Drive shooting possibly self-defense