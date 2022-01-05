Lafayette School Corporation parent reportedly on video attacking student on school bus

Lafayette School Corp. Superintendent Les Huddle stands for a portrait inside the School Corporation's transportation yard, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette School Corporation parent allegedly boarded a school bus and attacked a student, in an incident reportedly captured on video Dec. 13 and circulated on social media shortly afterwards.

LSC Supt. Les Huddle confirmed with multiple news sources on Wednesday that the video of the attack was taken down in December.

"This incident happened on an LSC bus on December 13, 2021," Huddle told the Journal & Courier. "An unauthorized parent boarded the bus and became involved in the incident. The Lafayette Police Department was involved immediately. Since this is an active LPD case, I cannot comment further on the situation."

While the video is no longer available, it reportedly showed the parent inside the bus repeatedly hitting a student with the sock that contained an object. It was also reported that two other students joined in on the attack by also hitting and stomping on the same student she, a 16-year-old female, was on the ground.

According to Lt. Randy Sherer, the LPD officer handling this case, the battery on the bus may be connected to a fight that LPD was called out to shortly before they were notified of the bus incident.

"There was a separate incident happening before officers knew about a battery (on the bus)," Sherer told the Journal & Courier. "Where there was a possible fight that was going to happen at a bus stop at Big Lots. The officers go over there and make contact with people, they get those people dispersed. There's no sign of a battery that had happened at that time.

"And that's when the (School Resource Officer) receives information that there was a battery victim that was inside the school (property) at that point."

Sherer could not confirm the weapon the TSC parent used against the student, nor where exactly the bus was stopped at the time of the battery.

LPD confirmed to have a suspect identified in this incident. As of Wednesday afternoon, this case has been sent to the prosecutor's office for further review.

This story will be updated as it progresses.

