Lafayette schools superintendent Irma Trosclair stepping down

Lafayette Parish School System Superintendent Irma Trosclair is stepping down from her position, according to a letter sent to district employees Monday.

Trosclair, who became the full-time superintendent in March 2020 after serving as the interim superintendent for 10 months, said in the letter that the decision was based on many factors. She will step down effective July 20, the letter said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of my decision to step down as superintendent, effective July 20, 2023," Trosclair wrote. "Many factors have contributed to this difficult decision, with my family being at the forefront of my decision."

In the letter Trosclair outlined some of the successes of her tenure leading the district, including navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and having no F-graded schools in 2022.

Trosclair was the first permanent female superintendent of the Lafayette system, and the board was unanimous in its vote to offer her the position in 2020, citing her qualifications and experience within Lafayette Parish schools.

Trosclair came to the Lafayette Parish School System in 2015. Donald Aguillard, who was superintendent at the time and is now a school board member, tapped her to be the district's school improvement administrator and to work directly with principals and others at some of the district's lowest-rated schools.

She was the principal of South Crowley Elementary School in Acadia Parish and received the 2015 Terrel H. Bell Award for Outstanding Leadership for her efforts at the school. She was one of seven principals receiving the national award that year, and the only one from Louisiana.

She had 18 years of experience as an administrator and 18 years of teaching, according to her application packet when applying for the top LPSS job.

In 2022, the board graded her a 3.67 out of 4 in her first evaluation.

