Lafayette shooting incident results in a six-year sentence for suspect

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Xavier Smith pleaded guilty in October to carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction.

Prosecutors accused Smith, 31, of firing three shots in the area of 1300 Columbia St. on Nov. 15, 2020. Smith pleaded guilty to the enhanced charge of carrying a handgun without a license, and two charges — criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license — were dismissed Thursday at sentencing.

Tippecanoe Superior 2 Judge Steve Meyer sentenced Smith to a total of six years.

Xavier Smith

Smith, 4200 Nausett Drive, Lafayette, will spend 180 days incarcerated at the Tippecanoe County Jail, followed by 30 months under the supervision of community corrections, followed by three years of probation.

Smith was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail after his sentencing to begin serving his sentence.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Shooting incident results in a six-year sentence for Lafayette man