Lafayette shooting victim paralyzed for life, 17-year-old arrested

Sep. 26—A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a Lafayette shooting that left a victim paralyzed for life.

On Friday, Joseph Hidalgo, 17, appeared in court and was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder — extreme indifference; three counts of attempted first-degree murder — after deliberation; first-degree assault with a deadly weapon; illegal discharge of a firearm; possession of a handgun by a juvenile; and possession of a weapon by a previous juvenile offender. Hidalgo is also charged with 10 sentence enhancements.

According to a prosecutor in the case, Hidalgo is accused of firing seven gunshots at a group of three people and seriously injuring one while a co-defendant was driving. Hidalgo was taken into custody Sept. 11, the same day a juvenile was reported to have turned himself in to the Boulder County Jail in connection with a Sept. 8 Lafayette shooting. The juvenile was arrested on similar charges to Hidalgo.

Nathan Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Sept. 9 in connection with the Lafayette shooting, on suspicion of two counts of attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree assault, felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, and reckless endangerment.

Hidalgo was set a $1.5 million bond at the prosecution's request. Hidalgo's defense attorney had requested $200,000. Hidalgo is set to next appear in court on Nov. 6.

According to a Lafayette news release, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of Quail Drive at 11:25 p.m. Sept. 8. They found a man lying on the sidewalk with a single gunshot wound to the torso.

Police provided aid to the injured man before the man was transported to the hospital.

The assailants fled the scene in a white SUV, police said. The SUV was tracked by police to the 800 block of Dove Cove by Flock license plate reading technology.

According to an affidavit, Hidalgo was seen by witnesses in a white SUV with a gun at the time of the shooting.

Along with Boulder County and Broomfield SWAT teams, Lafayette police surrounded a residence in the 800 block of Dove Cove. Rodriguez was taken into custody at 7 a.m. Sept. 9. Rodriguez and Hidalgo's booking photos were not available for release.