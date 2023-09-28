LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Torrey Smith showed up at a hospital with cuts on his wrists and fingers and told police he was stabbed Wednesday by a man after he refused to let the stranger use his phone, but that isn't what happened, according to charges filed Thursday.

Police investigated Smith's claims of an attack along Elston Road, but found no signs of an assault.

They went to Smith's girlfriend's apartment in the 500 block of Northchester Lane in Romney Meadows Apartments and found what prosecutors believe is the truth.

Smith's girlfriend, Latia D. Schullark, 25, Lafayette, told officers that she and Smith argued Tuesday night, and when Smith approached her, she stabbed him.

Police arrested Schullark on Wednesday. She remained incarcerated Thursday afternoon at the Tippecanoe County Jail in lieu of bond.

Prosecutors charged Schullard on Thursday with battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend