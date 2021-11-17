Lafayette woman allegedly had baby with a teen

Nov. 16—LAFAYETTE — A 27-year-old Lafayette woman allegedly had a baby with a juvenile runaway.

Julianna Korrin Gutierrez was charged with felony counts of criminal sexual conduct and depriving a parent of their custodial rights Monday in Nicollet County District Court.

A boy between the age of 14 and 15 years old ran away from his California home a year ago and recently was found living with Gutierrez, the charges say.

The boy told police he was the father of Gutierrez's newborn baby. Gutierrez reportedly said she was in a romantic relationship with the boy.