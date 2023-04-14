Statue of justice (court or lawsuit file illustration)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Kallie C. Carlson made up a story Feb. 19 about how she was abducted, held against her will and confined inside a truck parked near an eastside church, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

"(I)t was later determined the events were fabricated and had not occurred," the sheriff's office stated in a news release published Friday afternoon. "An arrest warrant was issued on April 13 ... for Kallie C. Carlson, age 30, of the 200 block South Ninth Street Lafayette."

Prosecutors charged Carlson with obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony, and false information, a Class A misdemeanor, according to online court records.

"Carlson was arrested in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue in Lafayette by Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office detectives with the assistance of the Lafayette Police Department," the sheriff's office said in a news release about Thursday's activity on Wabash Avenue. "Carlson was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on Thursday."

She posted bond and was released later Thursday.

On Feb. 19, Carlson's reports prompted an extensive search of the area for the man she reported assaulted her. The search included use of police dogs and cordoning off areas where the search was conducted.

The searches also created media coverage from various news outlets.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette woman arrested and accused of faking her abduction