LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette woman, 39, using a wheelchair was stabbed while in the 3200 block of Olympia Drive around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The assailant is still at-large, Lafayette police said Thursday.

"A female that was in a wheelchair was stabbed in the back," Sgt. Justin Hartman of LPD said, "and we did not locate the suspect. So, the suspect's still at-large. The description we have is mixed-male, jeans and a hoodie and was wearing a face mask. That's all we have on that."

The victim was transported to the hospital, and her current condition is not known by police.

Local crime: West Lafayette, Purdue police hope license-plate-reading cameras will deter crime

Police: Fight may have led to stabbing

In another stabbing incident Wednesday evening, a Lafayette man, 23, was injured in the knee in the 1500 block of Greenbush Street.

"(The victim) had an issue with another male," Sgt. Hartman said. "They came into contact on Greenbush Street. It sounds like maybe a fight ensued. Our victim was stabbed in the (left) knee. He took himself to the hospital. And that was when we were called."

Information about the perpetrator could not be told from the victim. The victim was treated at IU Health Arnett. His condition is currently unknown.

The Journal & Courier will update information on these incidents as details emerge.

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette woman in a wheelchair stabbed, assailant still at large