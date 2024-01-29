Lafayette woman wins Louisiana King Cake Festival. Festival grows in size and profits.

More than 6,000 people nibbled their way down La 1 at Thibodaux's second annual King Cake Festival.

Emily Albares, 29, of Lafayette, began baking just over a year ago and started her company, Fauntleroy's Fixins. She began making king cakes as a joke, and Saturday, her recipe defeated 49 other teams to win the Bayou King Cake Festival in downtown Thibodaux. She handed out thousands of pieces of king cakes, and even ended up carving up the cakes she had for sale. Before she knew it, her cup of the public's votes was overflowing. People loved her traditional king cake.

"It means everything. This is huge," she said. "Getting my name out there and just having the support of everyone. It's just something that everyone likes, and it's what I made, it came from my kitchen."

Emily Albares, 29, wins the Bayou King Cake Festival Jan. 27 in downtown Thibodaux. Her kitchen, Fauntleroy's Fixins, is located in Lafayette

The Bayou King Cake Festival is changing its name for future years to the Louisiana King Cake Festival. It's the Lafourche Education Foundation's main fundraiser, and this year it has raised approximately $130,000 up from last year's $50,000. This is the second year of the event. The money goes to teacher's grants, which can be applied for here: https://www.lafourcheeducation.com/grants.

Albares is a Thibodaux native who moved away at 18 because she wanted to step out into a bigger city. Fauntleroy's Fixins is named after her grandmother, because she's proud of the name. For those interested in buying one of her cakes, she said reach out either through Facebook or her email fauntleroysfixins@gmail.com. She said once purchased it will take about three to five days to complete an order.

Lorni Batiste was a fan of her king cakes, even if the 5-year-old had trouble remembering the name. Batiste was with her brother, Kai, and her mother, Gina Soliven. The three were walking La 1 tasting at each tent, along with friends Shantel Miller and her daughter, Sophie Miller.

The two parents said the festival was nice for their children because they felt safe, there were sweets for the children, and they had stuff for the children to do, like face painting. The entire group was from Thibodaux, and Soliven had attended last year. She said the festival had improved.

"There's more room, and I feel like it's a lot more organized," she said.

Two families nibble their way through king cakes at the Bayou King Cake Festival Jan. 27. From left to right: Shantel Miller, Sophie Miller, Lorni Batiste, Kai Batiste and Gina Soliven.

Last year was the festival's first year and organizers hadn't planned for the size of the crowds. The small footprint for a first time festival meant crowds were shoulder-to-shoulder and venders rapidly ran out of king cake. This year had a bigger footprint covering 13 blocks and included a children's section. Organizers are still counting tickets but, according to Founder Deanna Lafont, they approximate 6,500 people attended this year, more than doubling last year's numbers.

Miller said she liked the event and would be coming back next year.

"It's always good vibes, nobody is ever weird, you know you can kind of just let your kids kind of just be free," Shantel Miller said.

The kids grabbed king cakes from Sweet Envy, of Houma, and Gimme' That Sugar, of Thibodaux, and the families were off to find the face painting.

Nearby, Susan's Sassy Sweets had arrived from Mississippi to compete. Owner Susan Allen was giving out four different flavors of king cakes. For sale at the table were some unique items like king cake nuggets and a half-pound king cake cookie. It was a large cookie with a king cake baked inside.

She said this year her and her family wanted to get the bakery's name out there, and this event was perfect for letting people try their products. Her favorite part of the festival was showing people a quirky item and seeing the smile when they try it.

Baton Rouge residents Tiara Smith and Delshone Moses brought 5-year-old Mackenzie Roberts to Thibodaux to enjoy the second Bayou King Cake Festival Jan. 27.

"When I create something outside the box and people love it and you see their faces," Allen said. "I just really love what I do."

They weren't the only out-of-towners to stop in for the event. The Noble family had traveled from LaPlace and was seated outside the Thibodaux City Hall eating jambalaya. Chentel and her mother, Vanessa, said the event was fun and the people were kind. Chentel had found the event on Facebook and thought it would be a nice outing for her children.

The family hadn't tried any king cakes yet, but Chentel's sons Cassidy and Dallas were scarfing down some jambalaya. Asked how it was the two smiled and gave a thumbs up. The king cakes were next on their list. The only problem, they said, was where to start.

"It's a lot of them," Chentel said with surprise in her voice.

"There's such a big variety," Vanessa said, laughing.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Louisiana King Cake Festival grows, crowns winner from Lafayette