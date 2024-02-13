Lafayette's Colored People's Convention -- An education resolution

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, the Journal & Courier is featuring daily briefs about prominent Black community members in Tippecanoe County.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — On April 21, 1843, a gathering of Lafayette’s African American citizens convened to discuss the education and moral improvement of their Black community. The assembled expressed support for the establishment of a common school for their children.

Samuel B. Webster, a barber, proposed a resolution for a statewide African American Convention in Indianapolis in September. The Black gathering unanimously passed his article and selected delegates to attend the Indianapolis Convention.

The proposal called for the organization of a system of common schools based upon and sustained by Indiana’s African American population. The article identified the “destitute situation” of Black children in regard to “… the blessings of education and the necessity of knowledge.”

A newspaper clipping provided by the Tippecanoe County Historical Association about the Colored Peoples Convention call to action to improve the education for their children.

The men reminded parents of their obligation to educate their children and laid out an argument on the benefits of education. “It is time that we were beginning to act; time we were planting (as our white friends have done) the tree of knowledge.”

They claimed, ”Knowledge makes the man.”

But it would be 26 years more years until Lafayette’s Black community received a share of Indiana’s common school funds and admittance to public schools.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette's proposal to offer education to Black students in 1843