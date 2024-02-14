Lafayette's first Black public school

Editor's note: To celebrate Black History Month, the Journal & Courier is featuring daily briefs about prominent Black community members in Tippecanoe County.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In September 1869, the Lafayette School Trustees approved the opening of an African American public school, but the trustees had no available building to house the students and lacked the funds and time to construct a building.

The African Methodist Episcopal Church offered its school building on Ferry Street for $13 a month to the district.

The first page of the school’s scholarship and deportment book listed 32 students and showcased a students of a variety of ages.

Photos from Mary Anthrop's collection of Lincoln School in Lafayette, Indiana.

The book noted that two young women who were almost 20 years old had enrolled into the school, as well as, a formerly enslaved man from Tennessee, Jackson Anthony, who was 35. He regularly attended the public school in its first year.

Within the first year of establishment, the school saw 49 students enrolled; however, by the end of the first school year, only 17 names remained on the school’s roster.

Eventually, a night school opened to accommodate day workers.

The African or Colored School continued at the African Methodist Episcopal site on Ferry Street until the school moved to the North End of Lafayette. In July 1880, the school board awarded a contract to Dan. P Wortman for a two-story brick building with a belfry measuring 27 feet by 43 feet.

The name suggested for the school on 14th Street was Lincoln.

While the physical presence of a school on Ferry Street disappeared, the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s interest in education did not fade. Sabbath School meetings continued, and adult debate and leadership activities emerged. Messages from the pulpit promoted the education and social programs at Lincoln School until it closed in 1951.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette's first Black public school