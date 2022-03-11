Lafayette's Foot Lounge owner accused of not paying nearly $73,000 in sales taxes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Meilan Min owes the state of Indiana nearly $73,000 in back sales taxes, according to charges filed Friday.

Min, 59, who lives in Rossville, owns and operates Foot Lounge at 983 S. Creasy Lane, Lafayette, but criminal charges filed Friday indicate that Min hasn't paid any state sales tax and never obtained the certificate to collect and pay sales taxes.

Three employees in the foot and body massage business told investigators through an interpreter that they are not licensed massage therapists and receive a flat fee for their services, according to prosecutors.

When investigators went to the business in February 2021, they found the business' financial books for January 2017 through February 2021.

Based on the company's bookkeeping, Min and Foot Lounge owe the state $17,596.74 in sales taxes for 2017, according to prosecutors.

For 2018, prosecutors said that Min owes $17,862.04 in sales taxes and 22,170.19 in sales taxes for 2019.

For 2020, Min owes $15,297.10 in sales taxes, according to prosecutors.

On Friday, prosecutors charged Min with one count of corrupt business influence, four counts of theft and four counts of failure to remit taxes held in trust.

