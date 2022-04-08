Lafayette's jail has been copying attorneys' letters to inmates. Now that may be stopped

The Lafayette Parish jail’s practice of copying mail sent to inmates by their attorneys will forgo judicial scrutiny for now after a hearing Friday saw the public defender’s office accuse the jail of violating inmates’ constitutional rights.

The 15th Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, which covers Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes, accused Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies at the jail of violating its clients’ constitutional rights by copying privileged mail sent by their attorneys as part of its security procedures.

When attorneys mail or deliver paper documents to their clients in the jail, those documents are removed from their envelopes with the recipient inmate present and immediately photocopied. The documents then are put back into their envelopes and sealed, Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Warden Maj. Paula Smith testified Friday.

The copies are given to the inmates, while the original documents are stored at the jail until they can be mailed back to their senders, so that attorneys cannot smuggle contraband into the jail, like cash or drug-laced papers, according to Smith.

That policy, which Smith said the jail implemented toward the start of 2020, differs from the methods for standard mail received by inmates, which is opened, scanned and only given to inmates electronically also to limit contraband.

But Public Defender David Rubin argued Friday that the policy violated the clients’ rights to confidential communication with their attorneys, particularly since the majority of inmates at the parish jail are held there awaiting trial and have not been convicted or sentenced.

Rubin questioned Smith about the need for such a policy after Smith testified that the jail has not had any incidents of attorneys trying to get contraband to their clients via mail in her decades working in corrections, and pointed out that state law requires jails to review privileged communications “as unobtrusively as possible.”

Smith also said the Lafayette Parish jail is the only correctional facility in Louisiana that handles privileged attorney communications this way, as far as she is aware.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux said Friday that parish's jail uses a similar copying procedure for attorney-client mail. The Daily Advertiser has reached out to other local sheriff's offices to see how they operate.

The issue arose after Rubin was prevented by a sheriff’s deputy in January from delivering privileged documents to Mitchell Lemaire, who was arrested by LPSO in October and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Cecil Gray.

The 48-year-old's remains were found on Sept. 30 in a burn pile in Lafayette Parish. An indictment said Gray may have been killed on Sept. 26.

Sarah Johnson, 32, and Randall Figard, 38, also have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Gray's death.

Rubin ultimately left the documents with deputies while he met with Lemaire at the jail. He told the court that he believed the documents were not delivered to Lemaire until noon the next day.

“This directly provides the state with access to privileged information, such as witness statements taken by the defense investigators, attorney work-product like summaries of evidence and assessments of the strengths and weaknesses of the state's case, and discussion of possible defense,” Rubin wrote in his filing asking 15th JDC Judge Scott Privat to order LPSO to end the practice.

“All of these things could provide the state with a significant advantage in its prosecution of someone accused of a crime.”

But during arguments Friday, LPSO’s attorney Ken Jones insisted the jail’s procedure was not explicitly prohibited in state law or professional guidelines for operating jails. He also argued other means of checking attorney mail for contraband, like using electronic scanning technology or having drug dogs check each envelope, were not practical.

Privat insisted Friday that he would rather see the sheriff’s office and the public defender’s office come to an agreement on the matter than issue a decision himself.

After a 15-minute conference in his chambers with the attorneys and the warden, he decided to give the parties 60 days to work out a system that would suit the sheriff’s office and the public defenders.

“We may be onto a resolution without the court making a decision either way,” Privat said Friday.

Chief Public Defender G. Paul Marx said the parties are looking at options that might include some method of categorizing particularly confidential communications between attorneys and inmates, among other ideas, to resolve the dispute.

Privat is set to resume the case on June 23, where he will determine whether the parties’ have landed on a reasonable solution or will have to be ruled by judicial order.

Reporter Ashley White contributed to this report.

