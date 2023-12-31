Lafayette's poet laureate eyes second term as 'beacon of light'

Dec. 30—The Lafayette poet laureate program, designed to help promote literacy, poetry and artistry in the community, is mounting a search for the next person to carry on its mission

Z, whose stage name is ZBass Speaks and uses they/them pronouns, is wrapping up their two-year term as the Lafayette's poet laureate — but wants another. Applications to apply for the 2024-2026 Lafayette poet laureate are open through Jan. 31.

Rachel Hanson, arts and cultural resources director, said that alongside the city being "artsy," the arts also celebrate and highlight different cultures in the city.

"Lafayette is a very creative, diverse and eclectic community. And we value the arts — all types of arts — and what the arts can do for the people in the community," Hanson said.

Z, the city's inaugural poet laureate, said poetry is sometimes viewed as abstract and confusing, and they want to break down those walls and introduce people to poetry. They said poetry can be a way for people to express themselves or can simply be a joyful art form.

"Poetry is very subjective. But for me, when I heard Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous 'I Have a Dream' speech, somewhere inside of me I knew that I wanted to be somewhere like him," Z said.

They wanted their voice to be able to command a space, their words to be profound and to move people through speech.

Z acknowledged that some people do not consider a poet laureate an essential role in a community, but said that everything is art.

"(Lafayette) appoints a poet laureate to celebrate and inspire the collective. To instill curiosity to the art form of playing with words, to those who otherwise would never consider poetry," Z said. "So, why wouldn't you invest in the arts if for nothing more than to just appreciate the simple things in life for what it is worth?"

Z believes it's worth investing in art, as art allows humans to comprehend themselves, their emotions and the world around them. Z said it is better that kids be at libraries and engage in positive social events rather than getting in trouble.

Poetry helped them stay out of trouble and not stray down a darker path, they said.

One of the poet laureate's duties is to read an original or chosen program representing Lafayette. Z, who has lived in Lafayette most of their life, said it was easy to write a poem about the city's history. Their poem is called "Mi Tierra de Colorado."

The poem, available to view on Lafayette's Youtube page, highlights just a few people who have shaped Lafayette, such as the Arapaho nation, Rose Lueras and the coal miners of the town's earliest days.

Z, who plans to apply for the position again, said future poet laureates should be a "beacon of light" to the community.

"Fellow poets, provide a bridge and a shovel instead of bricks and rust. Our love for words are not exclusive to our tongues but our pens shall be forever ours. Seek if you must find and speak even if your breath feels shallow," Z said.

The city will take applications for the 2024-2026 poet laureate term through Jan. 31. The Lafayette Cultural Arts Commission members, Arts and Cultural Resources department members and community members will form a committee to select the next poet laureate. The application for poet laureate is available at tinyurl.com/LafayettePoetApplication.

Boulder County resident Andrea Gibson was appointed as Colorado's poet laureate in September.