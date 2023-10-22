LAFC's Bouanga scores 20th goal in 1-1 draw with Whitecaps

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini tosses a water bottle in the air as he leaves the field after the first half of an MLS soccer match against Los Angeles FC, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored his league-leading 20th goal of the season for Los Angeles FC, but Ali Ahmed answered in the second half for Vancouver as the defending champions and the Whitecaps played to a 1-1 draw in a regular-season finale on Saturday night.

Bouanga, who entered the final day of the regular season with a two-goal lead, wrapped up the Golden Boot Award when he took a pass from Ilie Sánchez in the 34th minute and scored to give LAFC (14-10-10) the lead.

Defender Ali Ahmed pulled Vancouver (12-10-12) even in the 58th minute, using an assist from Richie Laryea to score his second goal of the season and the second of his career. Ahmed has made 12 starts and 24 appearances over the past two seasons for the Whitecaps.

Maxime Crépeau totaled two saves in his seventh start of the season for LAFC. Yohei Takaoka saved six shots for Vancouver.

LAFC had already clinched a top-four seed in the West entering the match. Vancouver had already earned a spot in the playoffs but could have moved into the top four spots with a win and some help.

LAFC saw its first two-match win streak since June end with the tie, while the Whitecaps had a two-match win streak against LAFC end.

